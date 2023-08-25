Pile Unveil “Scaling Walls”

Boston rockers Pile are back with their first music since their smashing February debut All Fiction. “Scaling Walls” is a contemplative slow-burn with a midwest-emo instrumental bent and a healthy, healthy dose of vocalist Rick Maguire’s nihilistic croon. The tune builds to a climactic, minute-long finish, mountainous guitars and hints of cacophonous distortion kept neatly in check by its sharp run-time.
Watch the video for “Scaling Walls” and check out Pile’s upcoming North American tour dates below:
Pile’s Upcoming Tour Dates:
09/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom w/ Speedy Ortiz & Washer
09/08 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
09/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/10 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Being Dead, Options, & Yours, Mookie
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
09/19 – Missoula, MT @ The Show Room @ The ZACC w/ Panther Car
09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/06 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Parish w/ Porcelain
10/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa w/ KC Wren
10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
10/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle w/ MJ Lenderman
10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone
10/16 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat w/ Spring Silver
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/21 – New York, NY @ Racket w/ Spring Silver
10/23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair w/ Haasan Barcaly