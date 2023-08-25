Pile Unveil “Scaling Walls”

Boston rockers Pile are back with their first music since their smashing February debut All Fiction. “Scaling Walls” is a contemplative slow-burn with a midwest-emo instrumental bent and a healthy, healthy dose of vocalist Rick Maguire’s nihilistic croon. The tune builds to a climactic, minute-long finish, mountainous guitars and hints of cacophonous distortion kept neatly in check by its sharp run-time.

Watch the video for “Scaling Walls” and check out Pile’s upcoming North American tour dates below:

Pile’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

09/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom w/ Speedy Ortiz & Washer

09/08 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

09/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/10 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Being Dead, Options, & Yours, Mookie

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

09/19 – Missoula, MT @ The Show Room @ The ZACC w/ Panther Car

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/06 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Parish w/ Porcelain

10/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa w/ KC Wren

10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

10/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle w/ MJ Lenderman

10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone

10/16 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat w/ Spring Silver

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/21 – New York, NY @ Racket w/ Spring Silver

10/23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair w/ Haasan Barcaly