2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

The nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2024 were announced this morning. 15 acts were given nods, with two-thirds of them being up for induction for the first time in their career—incuding pop and R&B legends Sade, Mariah Carey and Cher, rock titans Ozzy Osbourne and Peter Frampton, 1990s heroes Sinead O’Connor, Oasis and Lenny Kravitz. Other artists up for election are Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. and Rakim, Jane’s Addiction and A Tribe Called Quest.

A Tribe Called Quest has appeared on the ballot two times previously, while Blige, Jane’s Addiction, Dave Matthews Band and Eric B. and Rakim have each appeared once. The former is the only act from the 2023 ballot to appear again in 2024. While this year marks the first year on the ballot for nine of the 14 nominees, Cher has been eligible since 1991, Kool & the Gang since 1995, Frampton since 1998, Foreigner since 2003, Ozzy since 2006, Sade since 2010, Eric B. & Rakim since 2012, O’Connor and Jane’s Addiction since 2013, Kravitz since 2015, A Tribe Called Quest and Carey since 2016, Blige since 2018 and Oasis and Dave Matthews Band since 2020. No shortlist acts are in their first year of eligibility this year.

Voting by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s electors will happen between today and late April, when the finalists are revealed. The ceremony, which will take place in Cleveland, has not been given a date, though it will be live-streamed on Disney+ and then aired on ABC with next-day Hulu availability.