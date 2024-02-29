St. Vincent Announces New Album, All Born Screaming

This morning, St. Vincent announced her next LP, All Born Screaming, which is due to arrive April 26 via Total Pleasure Records/Virgin Music Group. The project is Annie Clark’s awaited follow-up to her 2021 album Daddy’s Home, which won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. All Born Screaming, which was produced entirely by Clark herself, is set to feature contributions from the likes of Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke.

The announcement comes alongside the release of lead single “Broken Man,” which finds Clark retreating from the retro, seductive milieu of Daddy’s Home for the kind of distorted, unfiltered and raw style she has so deftly made her calling-card over the last 15 years. But All Born Screaming doesn’t scream return-to-form so much as it sounds like, under her own direction, Clark is about to drop a massively exciting new vision that hones in on old tricks. Likewise, “Broken Man” is enthralling and metallic.

“There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying,” Clark says. “It sounds real because it is real.”

Watch the music video for “Broken Man” and check out the All Born Screaming artwork and tracklist below.

All Born Screaming Artwork:

All Born Screaming Tracklist:

Hell is Near

Reckless

Broken Man

Flea

Big Time Nothing

Violent Times

The Power’s Out

Sweetest Fruit

So Many Planets

All Born Screaming (ft. Cate Le Bon)