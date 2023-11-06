Watch An Exclusive Clip From The Stones and Brian Jones

On Tuesday, Magnolia Pictures will unveil their newest documentary: The Stones and Brian Jones. The flick is Nick Broomfield’s love-letter to Jones, the multi-instrumentalist and singer who the original rhythm guitarist of the Rolling Stones. The doc is set to include candid interviews with and never-before-seen footage of the band to showcase how Jones, after his tragic passing in 1969 at the age of 27, is so often left behind in the annals of rock ‘n’ roll history.

Today, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the documentary, which features Jones being interviewed on a talk show and the Stones playing a rendition of their 1965 song “I’m Alright.”

The Stones and Brian Jones is available everywhere on November 7. Check out our snippet from the doc below.