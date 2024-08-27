Tucker Zimmerman Enlists Big Thief on Newly Announced Album Dance of Love

Maybe you’ve heard of Tucker Zimmerman before, as his Tony Visconti-produced debut album Ten Songs was included on David Bowie’s list of his 25 favorite records ever. Though Ziggy Stardust has passed, Zimmerman isn’t without friends. In fact, Big Thief are some of his most vocal supporters and Adrianne Lenker has referred to him as “one of the greatest songwriters of all time.” In turn, Big Thief were tapped as Zimmerman’s backing band on his next album, Dance of Love. The band are also credited as producers, and the personnel list includes Mat Davidson and Zach Burba.

The 83-year-old says of his new record: “After years of writing and filling a box with over 500 song sheets, I had finally found my path, my originality, my voice. It had become clear to me that songs of only one kind were worth spending time on: those which had a positive message and a peaceful vibration […] Just poetry. Little hums that perhaps might lift us all above our daily worries and fears, little hums that try to make the world a better place to live in.”

Dance of Love arrives with its lead single, “Burial at Sea,” a folk-rock song not alien to the Big Thief catalog but with Zimmerman’s rusted, weathered voice placed front-and-center. His singing carries pensively like any great troubadour’s would, and the song is a balm from beginning to end. Watch the Noah Lenker-directed music video for “Burial at Sea” below.

Dance of Love Artwork:

Dance of Love Tracklist:

Old Folks From Farmersville

Idiot’s Maze

Lorelei

The Season

Burial at Sea

They Don’t Say It (But It’s True)

Leave It on the Porch Outside

The Ram-a-Lama-ding-dong Song

Don’t Go Crazy (Go in Peace)

Nobody Knows