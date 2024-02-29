twenty one pilots Announce New Album, Clancy

twenty one pilots Announce New Album, ClancyPhoto by Ashley Osborn Music News Twenty One Pilots
This afternoon, Columbus pop duo twenty one pilots announced their seventh studio album, Clancy, which is set to arrive on May 17 via Fueled By Ramen. The LP arrives three years after Scaled and Icy, and it is set to follow the protagonist of the band’s critically-acclaimed 2018 album Trench.
To coincide with the announcement, the band also released lead single “Overcompensate.” In just four hours, the song’s music video has nearly hit 1 million views on YouTube. Watch it and check out the Clancy artwork and tracklist below.
Clancy Artwork:
Clancy Tracklist:
Overcompensate
Next Semester
Backslide
Midwest Indigo
Routines in the Night
Vignette
The Craving (Jenna’s Version)
Lavish
Navigating
Snap Back
Oldies Station
At the Risk of Feeling Dumb
Paladin Strait