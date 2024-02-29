twenty one pilots Announce New Album, Clancy

This afternoon, Columbus pop duo twenty one pilots announced their seventh studio album, Clancy, which is set to arrive on May 17 via Fueled By Ramen. The LP arrives three years after Scaled and Icy, and it is set to follow the protagonist of the band’s critically-acclaimed 2018 album Trench.

To coincide with the announcement, the band also released lead single “Overcompensate.” In just four hours, the song’s music video has nearly hit 1 million views on YouTube. Watch it and check out the Clancy artwork and tracklist below.

Clancy Artwork:

Clancy Tracklist:

Overcompensate

Next Semester

Backslide

Midwest Indigo

Routines in the Night

Vignette

The Craving (Jenna’s Version)

Lavish

Navigating

Snap Back

Oldies Station

At the Risk of Feeling Dumb

Paladin Strait