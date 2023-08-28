Ty Segall Releases New Single “Void,” Announces Tour

California singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ty Segall is back with a brand new single today. “Void,” his first release of fresh music since his 2022 album “Hello, Hi,” is a psychedelic, kaleidoscopic rock track that centers Segall’s woozy vocal affectations and an intricate guitar part that is relentless in its loops and shimmers. The choral harmonies arrive with ample rewards, as the entire arrangement bleeds and morphs like a grand, hypnotic fusion of spectral, climaxing sonic DNA. It’s Ty Segall-core to the bone, and we’re obsessed.
Watch the music video for “Void” and check out Segall’s upcoming tour dates below.
Ty Segall’s Upcoming Tour Dates:
09/06 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
09/07 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
10/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^
10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^
10/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^
10/26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
11/10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic
11/11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic
02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
04/19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
04/23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/09 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band