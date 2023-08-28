Ty Segall Releases New Single “Void,” Announces Tour

California singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ty Segall is back with a brand new single today. “Void,” his first release of fresh music since his 2022 album “Hello, Hi,” is a psychedelic, kaleidoscopic rock track that centers Segall’s woozy vocal affectations and an intricate guitar part that is relentless in its loops and shimmers. The choral harmonies arrive with ample rewards, as the entire arrangement bleeds and morphs like a grand, hypnotic fusion of spectral, climaxing sonic DNA. It’s Ty Segall-core to the bone, and we’re obsessed.

Watch the music video for “Void” and check out Segall’s upcoming tour dates below.

Ty Segall’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

09/06 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

09/07 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

10/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

10/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^

10/26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

11/10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic

11/11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

04/19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

04/23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/09 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band