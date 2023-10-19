Wednesday Release Rat Bastards of Haw Creek Documentary

If 2023 has been anything, it’s been the year of Wednesday. In April, the Asheville, North Carolina quintet released Rat Saw God to widespread critical reverence—and for good reason, the album is a masterpiece with no skips. Now, they’re closing the book on this chapter of their journey with Rat Bastards of Haw Creel, an intimate look into the life that Karly Hartzman, Jake “MJ” Lenderman, Alan Miller, Ethan Baechtold and Xandy Chelmis have made together in sound and on stage.

Rat Bastards of Haw Creek was directed by Zach Romeo and edited by Aidan Dansey—and it tracks the band’s last year on the road and the raw, adrenalized live shows they’ve made a staple of their oeuvre. The documentary shows the places in North Carolina that the band call home and serve as a proper and final introduction to a band that have already become rock stars.

Watch Rat Bastards of Haw Creek below.