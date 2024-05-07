Apple’s Latest iPad Pro Models Are Thinner, Lighter And Debut The New M4 Processor

The next generation of Apple’s creator-focused iPad Pro series debuted Tuesday during the company’s latest event while providing the perfect avenue for the surprise launch of Apple’s latest processor, the M4.

The new iPad Pro models were unveiled during Tuesday’s “Let Loose” event with Apple showing off an 11-inch and 13-inch model of the new device. Both are lighter and thinner than their iPad Air comparisons and feature the new Ultra Retina XDR display with OLED tandem technology to produce what Apple claims is its most advanced display yet.

A key reason for this new display is the chip powering the entire package: the M4. The new iPad Pro is the first to include the new iteration of Apple’s proprietary chips and it takes advantage of the processor’s new display engine to produce the crisp colors and deep blacks allowed by the new displays.

Apple additionally claims the M4 boasts 50% faster CPU speeds than the M2 that powered the last generation of iPad Pro devices and includes the most powerful NPU (or Neural Engine in Apple lingo) yet. Similar to how it positioned the iPad Air, Apple centered its new suped-up NPU in the growing implementation of AI tools within apps on the platform.

The M4 packs a graphical punch as well. Apple stated that the chip’s 10-core GPU allows for raytracing on the iPad Pro and improved visual performance in games, media and creation suites like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

The iPad Pro joins the iPad Air in moving the 12MP front camera to the landscape edge and using Center Stage to better center and follow subjects during video calls. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, features storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB and is compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro. Apple also debuted a new Magic Keyboard that features a row of function keys alongside the iPad Pro.

The whole package is impressive, though the somewhat stealth release of the M4 feels like the larger development in some ways, especially with further device announcements scheduled to come as soon as next month as Apple’s annual WWDC conference. That shouldn’t take away from the impressive engineering on display with the new iPad Pro however, though the requirement for an e-sim in cellular models of both the iPad Pro and Air may present a hiccup for some.

The iPad Pro is available to order now ahead of its release next week, with the 11-inch model starting at $999 and the 13-inch model starting at $1,299. Both are available in silver and space black finishes.