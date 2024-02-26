Samsung Provides First Details On New Galaxy Ring At Mobile World Congress

The Samsung Galaxy Ring made its official debut at Mobile World Conference over the weekend, physically displaying the tech giant’s latest wearable expansion.

One month after Samsung revealed the device at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the public got its first details on the company’s competitor to the popular Oura Ring. While the specific sensors housed in the device weren’t named, Samsung VP of Digital Health Dr. Hon Pak stated the Galaxy Ring tracks sleep based on breathing, heart rate and movement in a blog post. The device will also feature fertility tracking via an expansion of Samsung’s partnership with Natural Cycles, which currently powers fertility tracking on the Galaxy Watch series.

Another new feature coming with the Galaxy Ring is My Vitality Score, a tool that measures alertness based on a University of Georgia model that weighs sleep, activity, resting heart rate and heart rate variability. According to The Verge, My Vitality Score will also be available on the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series later this year and a Galaxy S24 series smartphone is required to use it.

The focus on health and wellness meets expectations considering how heavily wearable development has focused on the field throughout the industry. These tools also position the Galaxy Ring well against Oura as it enters a brand new market and reports of Apple developing its own ring continue to circulate.

As for the physical dimensions of the Galaxy Ring, it will come in sizes 5 to 13 with battery size varying between the size of the ring. Samsung didn’t provide any details on the device’s battery life, but the hope is that it will be comparable to the Oura Ring’s up to seven day battery charge. The Galaxy Ring will come in three colors: ceramic black, gold and platinum silver.

More information about the Galaxy Ring, including its launch date, could potentially be revealed later in the year.