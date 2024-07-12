Galaxy Ring Headlines Samsung’s Latest Lineup of Wearables

Wednesday’s Galaxy Unpacked event squeezed a ton of announcements into just over an hour, but it led with the much anticipated Galaxy RIng for a reason. The company is clearly excited for its latest line of wearable devices, highlighted by its titanium answer to the Oura Ring. But that just scratches the surface of what Samsung offered up this week. Let’s dig a little deeper into Samsung’s new wearables.

Galaxy Ring ($399)

The teases finally came to fruition on Wednesday when the company officially unveiled the Galaxy Ring. Samsung becomes the first major smartphone developer to challenge in the smart ring market, and it looks to be coming to fight. The titanium ring boasts up to seven days of battery life, a collection of three sensors for tracking several health metrics and works easily with other Samsung devices and the Samsung Health app to keep users on top of their health data. Best of all, the Galaxy Ring won’t wall any of its features behind a subscription like other competitors in the market.

Galaxy Watch Ultra ($649)

Samsung’s “rugged and robust” answer to the smartwatch field returns in 2024 with a variety of welcome tweaks. Its finer focus on tracking user health and athletic performance gets tighter with an improved biosensor, improved sleep tracking that includes the ability to recognize symptoms of sleep apnea and toolsets that help users track peak performance with more precision. The device gets a bump in performance speed and Samsung says it can hold up to 100 hours of battery charge in power saving mode.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro ($249)

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro have an uncanny similarity in form factor to the famed Apple Airpods, but the doppelganger feel isn’t skin, or plastic, deep. The Buds3 Pro tout improved active noise cancellation, adaptive noise control and a tailored approach to fit.

All of these devices are scheduled to release on July 24th and are available for preorder ???