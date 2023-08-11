Maui Wildfires: How You Can Help

Hawai’i’s second largest island of Maui is being devastated by what are already the U.S.’s deadliest wildfires in the past five years, with 55 confirmed deaths as of Thursday and the destruction of historic sites such as the Hawaiian Kingdom’s former capital of Lahaina. Numerous organizations are hard at work collecting donations to provide relief for the many people forced to evacuate due to the wildfires. Here are some you can donate to in order to help:

Maui Mutual Aid Fund: donate here

The Maui Mutual Aid Fund is a collective of volunteers aggregating donations in order to directly meet the needs of those affected by the wildfires. They are currently looking both for donations and for additional volunteers, and they are prioritizing the most vulnerable community members for support as much as possible.

Maui United Way: donate here

Maui United Way is a nonprofit organization which collects funds for and coordinates between community organizations and aid projects across the island, and has been operating since 1945. They are currently collecting a fund for fire disaster relief which “will provide direct relief to families and nonprofits directly affected” by the fires.

Maui Strong Fund: donate here

The Maui Strong Fund is a disaster response and recovery fund run by the Hawai’i Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to facilitate effective philanthropy. The fund is used to support organizations providing rapid response resources and “evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services as identified by our partners doing critical work on Maui.”

Maui Rapid Response

Maui Rapid Response is a disaster response organization made up of members of numerous other aid groups. Their website serves as a hub for up-to-date information about where donations are being collected (both online and in person), where to find shelters, and how to volunteer to help in relief efforts. They also post regular updates on their Instagram page, spreading necessary information rapidly.