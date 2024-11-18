When to Watch the Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Crossover

Details have now emerged about the upcoming crossover between ABC’s Abbott Elementary and FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

At Vulture Fest this weekend, Quinta Brunson provided further insight into the crossover event, confirming that the Abbott Elementary episode will premiere in January. Meanwhile, the Always Sunny episode featuring the Abbott characters is expected to air later in the year, likely in June.

Brunson stated, “Our episode will air in January. So, it will be an Abbott Elementary episode. But the first episode of Always Sunny — I don’t know when their episode’s gonna air, but probably in June. Their episode will be their version of what happened in this storyline.”

The crossover between the two shows had been speculated for some time, with cryptic comments from Brunson and a steady stream of memes indicating fan interest. Although the idea initially seemed like a natural fit, the crossover was officially confirmed last month via Brunson’s Instagram.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, it looks like fans can anticipate the Abbott Elementary version of the crossover to premiere in January. In the meantime, Abbott Elementary is currently in its fourth season on ABC, with two new episodes scheduled to air on December 4th at 9:30 p.m. EST / 8:30 p.m. CST.

