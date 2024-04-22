Bette Midler Pitches Herself For Abbott Elementary Role on Social Media, Fans Love It

While music and acting legend Bette Midler has stepped away from Broadway in recent years, that didn’t stop her from pitching herself to appear on one of TV’s most beloved airing sitcoms, Abbott Elementary. On Sunday, she posted the following on X (Twitter), volunteering to play Melissa Schemmenti’s mom in the series:

Since I’m now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti’s mother on “Abbott Elementary.” If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 21, 2024

Her post quickly wracked up tens of thousands of likes, with many frenzied fans tagging series star Quinta Brunson, the show’s official page, Lisa Ann Walter (who plays Schemmenti), and anyone else who would listen. As of yet, there hasn’t been a response, but it seems very possible we’ll get one eventually, even if it’s just a playful wink and nod.

On the series, we’ve already been treated to Melissa’s sister (played by Lauren Weedman) and the playful rivalry the two share, along with Taraji P. Henson as Janine’s mother. Midler would be another uber-famous guest star to make an appearance on the show if it were to come to fruition, joining Bradley Cooper, Keegan-Michael Key, and a number of Philadelphia Eagles, to name but a few.

A month ago, Midler pitched herself in another TV role on the opposite end of the spectrum, to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills. She admitted she had never seen the show, but wrote that she imagined that it would be a dream to “talk some shit.. and to get paid for it.”

After an award-winning, several-decade-long career on Broadway, Midler left the stage in 2018 but still appears on the screen from time to time, such as in Netflix’s The Politician or reprising her role as Winifred Sanderson for Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2. Over her multifaceted career, she’s accumulated nearly every letter for an EGOT (besides the O, although she was nominated for an Academy Award twice), and so even if her post was mostly a bit, it wouldn’t necessarily come as a shock to see her appear on one of TV’s most loved shows.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.