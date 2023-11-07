Our Favorite Slough House Misfits Return in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses Season 3 Trailer

Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for Season 3 of the critically acclaimed espionage drama Slow Horses. This season is adapted from Real Tigers, the third novel in Mick Herron’s spy series Slough House.

According to an official press release, Season 3 will focus on “a romantic liaison in Istanbul [which] threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.”

Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman (Jackson Lamb). He is joined by an ensemble cast consisting of Kristin Scott Thomas (Diana Taverner), Jack Lowden (River Cartwright), Saskia Reeves (Catherine Standish), Rosalind Eleazar (Louisa Guy), Christopher Chung (Roddy Ho), Freddie Fox (James “Spider” Webb), Chris Reilly (Nick Duffy), Samuel West (Peter Judd MP), Sophie Okonedo ( Ingrid Tearney), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Shirley Dander), Kadiff Kirwan (Marcus Longridge), and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce (David Cartwright). Set to join the cast in Season 3 is Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, and Katherine Waterston as Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Season 2 is directed by Saul Metzstein (Doctor Who).

Watch the trailer below; Season 3 of Slow Horses premieres November 29th, on Apple TV+.

