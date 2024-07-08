The Witch Is Back in First Agatha All Along Teaser Trailer

After a long wait and multiple title changes (that were revealed to be, like many things, Agatha’s doing all along), WandaVision fans finally get a taste of the Marvel series’ much-anticipated follow-up, the fittingly-titled Agatha All Along. The spinoff sees Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role in the original show) at the center of her own story after a season spent oh-so-subtly antagonizing WandaVision’s titular couple. In the series finale, Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen, name-checked in this very teaser) stripped Agatha of her powers, trapping her in the Westview Hex as the nosy neighbor Agnes, her chosen role as she played behind the scenes in Wanda’s perfect world. The September release seems to pick up in the vacuum left in Wanda’s wake (following her supposed death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), with Agatha newly powerless and trapped in a drab police procedural setup, stuck in Westview with no visible way out. But not for long, it seems.

Agatha All Along appears to lean heavily into the genre-bending shenanigans and quirky humor of its Emmy-nominated predecessor; when Aubrey Plaza encourages Agatha to “claw her way out” of the hex Wanda trapped her in, Agatha reappears in her 1950s-esque persona, all black-and-white and perfectly coiffed hair. But Disney+ isn’t afraid to tell a new tale this time around, with the majority of the trailer following Agatha’s attempts to not only regain her powers, but build a coven of unconventional witches in the process. The cast is absolutely packed with faces both old and new: Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, Asif Ali, and Kate Forbes all reprise their WandaVision roles, while Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone join the crew as members of Agatha’s atypical yet growing coven (I never knew I needed to see Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza interact as witches, but apparently I very much did).

Created by Jac Schaeffer and based on Stan Lee’s original comic book characterization of Agatha Harkness, Agatha All Along is set to premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on September 18th, with the remaining seven episodes releasing weekly up until November 6th. It’s part of the MCU’s Phase Five, and is, fittingly, being produced by Marvel Television. It is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and creator Schaeffer.

Watch the trailer below; Agatha All Along premieres Wednesday, September 18th, on Disney+.

Casey Epstein-Gross is a New York based writer and critic whose work can be read in Paste, Observer, The A.V. Club, and other publications. She can typically be found subjecting innocent bystanders to rambling, long-winded monologues about television, film, music, politics, or any one of her strongly held opinions on bizarrely irrelevant topics. Follow her on Twitter or email her at [email protected].

