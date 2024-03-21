Elisabeth Moss Is an Unpredictable Secret Agent in New Trailer for FX’s The Veil

FX has just released a new trailer for the upcoming spy thriller The Veil, starring Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss as the volatile MI6 Agent Imogen Salter. The trailer showcases Moss as she attempts to fulfill her mission before it’s too late.

According to a press release, “The Veil is an international spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.”

Soundtracked to a cover of Edwyn Collins’ “A Girl Like You,” the trailer features Salter’s global exploits as she follows an investigation that takes her to the far-away locale of Turkey. As she navigates the world of espionage, she faces backlash from those who don’t agree with her unpredictable and harsh behavior. In addition to her career feats, the trailer also gives glimpses of her personal life such as romantic endeavors that may be tied to the case. As the investigation develops, things appear to turn personal with those involved.

In addition to Moss, The Veil stars Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah, Josh Charles, and Haluk Bilginer. The limited series is helmed by Steven Wright, the creator and writer of Peaky Blinders for the BBC. This marks his fourth project with FX, following his recent adaptations of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations. The series was originally announced in 2022, with Knight predicting that the show “will be a landmark television event.” The Veil is set to run for six episodes.

Watch the trailer below; The Veil premieres April 30th on Hulu.

