It’s a Cruel Summer in First A-mazing Trailer for Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

After two long years, our favorite liars are bAck, baby! And this time, they’re faced with a fate worse than death: summer school.

Originally titled Original Sin and acting as a sequel series to the beloved Pretty Little Liars universe, Season 2, now called Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, picks up in the aftermath of the harrowing first season. While defeating the mysterious “A” and rescuing both themselves and their mothers from the devious plans of a madman, the liars—Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Noa (Maia Reficco), Mouse (Malia Pyles), and Faran (Zaria)—(understandably) flunked out of school. So to make up for their lackluster grades, they must attend summer school during the day, all while balancing new jobs, new lovers, and, of course, new threats.

When the haunting visage of Bloody Rose Waters (mother of the previous “A,” Archie) begins showing up around Millwood, the liars must prepare to defend their lives yet again from another creepy, masked, all-knowing force. Brilliantly soundtracked by Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” and featuring the signature horror homages the series is known for, Summer School‘s trailer promises a frightening and fun return to this delightful series.

Watch the trailer below; Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premieres May 9th on Max.

