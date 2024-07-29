SDCC News Roundup: All the Best TV Announcements and Trailers from the Weekend

Another San Diego Comic Con has come and gone, and, with it, more exciting news and trailers have dropped in the realm of TV. From new The Boys series in the works to that tense The Penguin trailer from HBO, here’s your guide to the most important announcements and trailers to come out of the summer’s biggest entertainment weekend. For more reporting on SDCC’s stacked slate, from that major MCU Hall H announcement to details on Dexter going Young Sheldon, check out our sister site AV Club‘s fantastic on-the-ground coverage.

The Boys is getting a prequel series starring Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Stormfront); Gen V Season 2 is coming in 2025.

Not much was shared about this upcoming prequel series, but according to an official description from Prime Video, Vought Rising will take place in the 1950s and follow the early exploits of Solider Boy and Stormfront. As for Gen V, some footage was shown at the panel, but the only public information shared with folks not in that SDCC room was its release date: sophomore year is hitting our screens in 2025. After the passing of star Chance Perdomo earlier this year, the series was originally put on a slight hold to regroup (and grieve) before resuming production in May.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns on August 29th; a new, full-length trailer was shown.

The first full-length trailer for Season 2 of the mega-expensive, somewhat-beloved Prime Video series showcases Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) rise to power—including some stern words from Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) playing directly into his hand by creating the titular rings. With even more all-out action and promised twists and turns (and some actual, audible dialogue from the still-unnamed Gandalf [Daniel Weyman]), this season is sure to prove another tear-jerking and gorgeous return to Middle-earth.

The Penguin gets its first full-length trailer ahead of September HBO premiere.

Set in the world of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, this former Max original (now billed as an HBO original) starring Colin Farrell as the notorious DC crime boss is set to premiere September 19th. The streets of Gotham are entrapped in a gang war, with Oswald trapped in the very center. When Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the daughter of the now-deceased Falcone crime boss, arrives fresh from Arkaham Asylum, her presence can only spell more trouble for the Penguin’s drug empire.

Max shows off first teaser for James Gunn’s Creature Comandos.

Acting as the first entry into the newly minted DC Studios from Warner Brothers (the latest attempt to MCU-ify WB’s DC output), Creature Commandos follows a new type of Suicide Squad. When the government puts a stop to Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) use of human team members, she gathers a crew of non-human creatures to send on this suicide mission. Animated beautifully in a faux-anime style, this series is sure to capture Gunn’s signature humor and (hopefully) usher in a new era for DC’s cinematic/television universe.

The Vampire Lestat is taking his fangs on tour in first footage from AMC’s Interview with the Vampire Season 3.

Season 3 of AMC’s wildly popular Interview with the Vampire adaptation is now moving on from the first novel in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles (the first being the titular “Interview with the Vampire,” the second being “The Vampire Lestat”) and is bringing Lestat’s (Sam Reid) fanged rock ‘n’ roll act to the small screen. The footage teases a potential mockumentary style for Season 3, with Lestat sitting down to do an interview of his own, now revealed to the world as both a vampire and a rockstar. The premiere date of Season 3 is still unknown, but hopefully this incredible (and underrated) series will make its way back to our screens sooner rather than later.

Doctor Who spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea to air on Disney+ from showrunner Russell T. Davies.

According to a press release, “When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered.” The War Between the Land and the Sea, from current Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, will feature the return of classic Who villains the Sea Devils, and will follow the aforementioned UNIT as they attempt to stave off global catastrophe. “Leading the five-part series is Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, alongside returning Doctor Who cast members Jemma Redgrave (as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Alexander Devrient(as Colonel Ibrahim).”

In other Who news, Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan will guest star in this year’s Christmas Special.

Doctor Who is known for its delightful Christmas specials each year, and this season’s will bring in a joyful face: Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan. Coughlan will play Joy, “a determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the Doctor.”

Prime Video’s Mighty Nein series from Critical Role debuts first animatic footage.

Critters, rejoice! Alongside the debut of a clip from the upcoming season of The Legend of Vox Machina, Prime Video and Critical Role unveiled the first look at the highly anticipated second series from the collaboration between the streamer and the D&D Live-Play juggernaut. According to a press release, “Mighty Nein follows a group of criminals and misfits who are the only ones that can prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands.” In our first looks at Jester (Laura Bailey) and Fjord (Travis Willingham), the two meet-cute in the streets of (presumably) Nicodranas.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to return this October, watch the first teaser trailer for the final season.

Sadly, Paramount+’s delightful Lower Decks is coming to an end with the upcoming fifth season, but thankfully, this first look gives a glimpse at one more big, space adventure. This series captures the heart of Star Trek while still being hilarious and unserious, and we’ll truly miss this crew once Lower Decks airs on our screens for the final time.

Wynonna Earp returns in the first trailer for Tubi Original continuation film Wynonna Earp: Vengance

The fan-favorite SYFY series Wynonna Earp, which follows the great-great-granddaughter of famed lawman Wyatt Earp played by Melanie Scrofano, is back again, resurrected by Tubi for a continuation film following the Season 4 finale. The original series had a fraught life at SYFY, but Tubi promises to do right by our beloved demon-hunter and her family of misfits and mayhem-enjoyers. According to a press release, Wynonna is back in Purgatory “to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hellbent on revenge against Wynonna… and everyone she loves.”

