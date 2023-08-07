Succession Takes Top Prize at 2023 TCA Awards, Full List of Winners Announced

Despite the cancellation of the summer Television Critics Association tour and awards ceremony in the midst of both the writers’ and actors’ strikes, the winners of the annual TCA Awards, which were voted on by the TCA’s membership of over 200 TV journalists, were announced online today.

In a potentially unsurprising turn, critical darling Succession has taken home the top prize for Program of the Year for its fourth and final season, as well as won its third title in the Outstanding Achievement in Drama category. Other big winners include FX’s The Bear, which walked away with both Outstanding New Program as well as Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Individual awards were given to favorite Rhea Seehorn for her work in Better Call Saul‘s final season, as well as Natasha Lyonne for her performance in Peacock’s Poker Face.

Despite the Emmys’ indefinite delay, the winners from the TCA Awards could be indicative of what we see whenever TV’s biggest night actually airs. For example, HBO’s The Last of Us received five nominations here but went home empty-handed, overshadowed by Succession in two major categories. Only time will tell just how predictive these winners will be when the Emmys airs in November of this year—or potentially even later.

Melanie McFarland, TCA President and Critic for Salon said this of the awards and winners: “This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape. Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in-person in 2024.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, AMC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face, Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming: Bluey (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming: Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program: The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: The Bear (FX)

Program of the Year: Succession (HBO)

Career Achievement Honoree: Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: The Carol Burnett Show (CBS)

