Conner O’Malley Releases Free Comedy Special on YouTube

May 2024 is already shaping up to be quite the month for Conner O’Malley. First, he appeared in Jane Schoenbrun’s latest film, I Saw the TV Glow. Now, his new special, Stand Up Solutions, is available to stream for free on his YouTube page.

Billed as “100% Accurate Comedy,” the special features O’Malley as “Richard Eagleton,” a technology executive with a style and delivery reminiscent of pitchman Billy Mays. On stage, Eagleton gives the live audience, or, as he calls them, his “angel investors,” an “investment presentation and A.I. comedy product demo.” Eagleton is a familiar character for O’Malley, who has performed a version of the show as “Conner O’Malley: Research and Development.”

Filmed at The Bell House in Brooklyn, the special, directed by Harris Mayersohn, is a first for O’Malley. Even those who may not be familiar with O’Malley’s name will certainly be familiar with his work. In the 2010s, he began to build a following as a prolific creator on Vine (RIP). This led to a stint working as a writer and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

As Donald Trump made his way towards the White House in 2016, O’Malley went viral for his man on the street interviews at campaign events, including one from March of that year in which he plays the character “Mark Seevers” from “TruthHunters.com.” O’Malley’s YouTube page is full of short videos, including The Mask, a 25-minute short film he directed last year.

Beyond YouTube, O’Malley’s television appearances include Broad City, Detroiters, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and Shrill. He starred, produced, and wrote on Adult Swim’s Joe Pera Talks with You, and served as a writer on the second season of How To with John Wilson. O’Malley’s other movie appearances include Palm Springs (2020) and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (2022). Dude’s been everywhere.

You can watch Stand Up Solutions at O’Malley’s YouTube page.