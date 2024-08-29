Nikki Glaser to Host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

America’s most tumultuous awards show has a new host. Nikki Glaser, the stand-up comedian who made headlines earlier this year after her performance at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, has been announced as the next host of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The live ceremony, put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be held on January 5, 2025.

“This is truly a dream job,” Glaser said in a press release. “Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it.”

Earlier this summer, Glaser released her second HBO comedy special, Someday You’ll Die. This followed her 2022 special, Good Clean Filth, also for HBO. She currently hosts The Nikki Glaser Podcast.

Since 2010, Ricky Gervais and the comedy team of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have hosted all but six of the Golden Globe Awards, with one of those six shows having no host at all. As opposed to the Oscars, for example, the ceremony is known for more biting jokes at the expense of celebrity attendees. “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues, when Tina, Amy, or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear,” Glaser said in the press release. “I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled).”

Glaser’s joke is an apparent reference to last year’s host, Jo Koy, whose monologue at the 2024 awards was poorly-received by the audience and critics, who were especially critical of jokes mocking the writing staff mid-flop. He also received backlash (and memes) for a joke made at the expense of Taylor Swift. That is not likely to be a problem for Glaser, an avowed Swiftie.

Despite its reputation as an awards show well known for controversy and scandal, the Golden Globes began to publicly chart a new course last year. Amidst the Barbenheimer craze, the show saw a 50% increase in viewers from 2023 to 2024. As it was last year, this year’s program will be available to watch live on CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

