Al Menne Releases “Grandma’s Garden”

Great Grandpa vocalist Al Menne has unveiled the second single off their forthcoming solo album Freak Accident, out September 22 via Double Double Whammy. “Grandma’s Garden” is short and softly insistent, a rearview-mirror childhood recollection told with all the diaristic vulnerability of youth. It shakes and glimmers with triumphant guitar and rich backing instrumentals, a synesthetic description of late summer and days long gone.

“‘Grandma’s Garden’ is an over larking feeling of nostalgia. The remembrance of running through my grandparents’ pastures with my brothers sweeps into the feeling of not fitting into grown-up’s ideas of who I would be as a kid,” Menne explains. That sweet pain pervades the track to simple, evocative effect.

Listen to “Grandma’s Garden” below.

