Been Stellar Announces Debut Album Scream From New York, NY

NYC quintet Been Stellar has announced their debut album, Scream From New York, NY, which will arrive on June 14 via Dirty Hit. The LP presents a grimy portrait of New York, which captures the turbulent nature of the city within its relentless tracklist. Drawing from hometown predecessors such as Sonic Youth and Interpol, the band taps into a raw and magnetic sound that strikes mercilessly.

In conjunction with the announcement, Been Stellar released the album’s lead single “Passing Judgment.” According to lead vocalist Sam Slocum, the single was refined throughout the band’s first UK tour. “We were finishing “Passing Judgment” in the midst of our first tour in the UK. Playing through it a bit differently each show, we were learning to look at the song from different angles,” Slocum says. “The recording feels live because of this process — there’s a chaotic feeling in the drums and bass that wouldn’t be there if we hadn’t finished writing it live. Lyrically I was thinking about why we judge the world around us, and how passing judgment on someone or something is usually rooted in being unsure in oneself.”

Along with the album announcement, Been Stellar has signed with Dirty Hit and will embark on a European tour later this month supporting their new labelmates, The 1975.

Listen to “Passing Judgement” and check out the Scream From New York, NY album artwork and tracklist below.

Scream From New York, NY Artwork

Scream From New York, NY Tracklist

Start Again

Passing Judgment

Pumpkin

Scream From New York, NY

Sweet

Can’t Look Away

Shimmer

Takedown

All In One

I Have The Answer