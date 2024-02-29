Blushing Announce New Album, Sugarcoat

Today, Austin, Texas-based dream-pop quartet Blushing have announced their latest LP, Sugarcoat, which is set to arrive May 3 via Kanine. The double-husband-and-wife duo—Christina and Noe Carmona and Michelle and Jacob Soto—have also released lead single “Tamagotchi” to coincide with the announcement. The track pairs energetic ’90s distortion with that prototypical Blushing guitar style and a timeless, kinetic, slowcore/shoegaze-hybrid hook that you’ll be humming long after the song is over.

Watch the music video for “Tamagotchi” and check out the Sugarcoat artwork and tracklist below.

Sugarcoat Artwork:

Sugarcoat Tracklist:

Intro

Tamagotchi

Seafoam

Slyce

Silver Teeth

Sugarcoat

Fizz

Say When

Pull You In Two

Charms

Debt