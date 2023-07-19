Listen to Current Joys’ New Single “CIGARETTES”

Current Joys, the moniker of singer/songwriter Nick Rattigan, is gearing up to release his next album. LOVE + POP is set to arrive on August 4 via Secretly Canadian, and new single “CIGARETTES” is now streaming. The song follows previous releases “LOVE + POP” and “My Shadow Life,” and it’s a brooding, hypnotic slice of synth-pop and darkwave. With Rattigan’s subdued vocals as the centerpiece, “CIGARETTES” is sublime and subtle in its dance-pop conjurings. “There’s nowhere to be afraid,” he sings. “I feel it every day in every single town.” It’s a great rumination on loneliness and isolation.

Watch the music video for “CIGARETTES” here.