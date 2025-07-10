Die Spitz Announce Third Man Records Signing, Debut Album Something to Consume is out September 12. Listen to "Throw Yourself to the Sword" below.

Die Spitz, Paste‘s favorite Texas quartet, has signed with Third Man Records and will drop their debut album, Something to Consume, on September 12. Formed after watching the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt in 2022, the group, made up of Ellie Livingston, Chloe De St. Aubin, Ava Schrobilgen, and Kate Halter, has made a name for itself in the Lone Star State’s DIY circles. You can hear their influences clearly: Black Sabbath, PJ Harvey, the Breeders. Something to Consume is all of that noise plus agency. Die Spitz are the real, explosive deal, unleashing some of the best rock and roll that Gen Z has to offer. “We depend on our freedom—freedom to do what we want, present the ideas we want, make the music we want,” Livingston says. “Whether it’s based in metal or something soft, no matter which of us wrote the song, we all contribute and work together. As a person, I don’t have a strong ego or voice, but within this band each one of us is capable of so much more.”

Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy) took on the producer role for Something to Consume, guiding Die Spitz through their early-twenties ideas and existentialism. Lead single “Throw Yourself to the Sword” is a “high-energy ode to what we want young people to feel,” according to Livingston. “There’s a lot of existentialism and despair in other songs on the album that still sheath the same theme, but ‘Throw Yourself to the Sword’ is the raise of optimism. Despite living in a state of mundanity or hopelessness, you can still rise up and fight the unknown, as long as you’re willing to throw yourself to it.”

De St. Aubin elaborates: “Some people aren’t interested in being political activists via music, but it weighs on me heavily and I feel misaligned with my calling if I don’t. The four of us are free spirits with multiple interests, and there’s no limit or power dynamic that can derail us.”