With her new album 444 on the horizon, Chicago singer-songwriter Carolina Chauffe—who performs as hemlock—has released the project’s second single, “Full,” today. Featuring a complete backing band of Bailey Minzenberger, Andy “Red” PK and Jack Henry, 444 is 12 songs that were once a part of an ongoing song-a-day-for-a-month exercise Chauffe has kept up with for five years now.

Chauffe wrote “Full” on Christmas Day 2020 while she was in Astoria, Oregon, just before she would relocate to Chicago. It’s a departure from the stripped-down, pensive singer-songwriter twang of the hemlock EP amen! that came out in April.

“Full” originally appeared on December, which was a 31-song collection of iPhone recordings released on New Year’s Day back in 2021. With her full band now in tow, Chauffe has turned the track into a crushing, beautifully distorted, two-and-a-half-minute indie rock wonder. “Ring it all in, wrapped right up like a gift,” she sings. “Fill my plate, I’ll do the dishes darlin’.” Chauffe maintains the whole-hearted earnestness that makes her brand of folk music so muscular and tender, all while Bailey, Red and Jack waste no time letting their instruments unwind. It’s the kind of song that cuts as deep as it loves; a pocket of four musicians more in-sync than ever.

444 is out October 11. Listen to “Full” below.