PREMIERE | Listen to HOMESHAKE’s New Single “Simple”

Today, HOMESHAKE—the solo project of Toronto musician Peter Sagar—has released the latest single from his forthcoming new album, Horsie. The LP is set to release on June 28 via Sagar’s SHHOAMKEE label, and “Simple” is the second offering from the project released thus far. The track is subdued and sublime, reveling in the ethereal bliss of its own droning soundscape. Caught somewhere between Four Tet and my bloody valentine, “Simple” is as enchanting as it is nocturnal and an “eventual boil over of depression looming but too much going on to deal with it, self medicating to ease the stress,” according to Sagar.

Accompanied by a music video directed by Jim Larson, HOMESHAKE’s newest era is encapsulated by a mood board of late nights, neon hues and dead ends. Think of a Safdie Brothers flick, or the joyous delights of vaporwave, and you’ll get “Simple.” “Amazing cameos from dear friends,” Sagar continues. “I appreciate them very much. The sequel to the previous video, Jim did such a good job revealing it. Anxiety and paranoia are close friends of mine.”

Watch the Jim Larson-directed video for “Simple” below.