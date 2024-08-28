Kim Deal Announces Debut Solo Album Nobody Loves You More

The name Kim Deal holds some major weight to it. Not many musicians can say they have been an intrinsic part of two of the most influential rock bands of the last 40 years, but Deal’s invaluable influence on the genre began in her early 20s when she was ripping basslines with the Pixies. Then, she began kicking ass as the bandleader of the Breeders. Planting herself firmly into a new era, Deal is stepping out on her own for the first time since she self-released a five-part, 10-song, seven-inch vinyl series in 2013. Today, she’s released “Crystal Breath,” the lead single from her forthcoming debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More, which is set to release November 22 via 4AD. The electrifying track blends the Pixies’ off-kilter, experimental electronics and the Breeders’ fuzz-coated guitar grime as her voice bounces from ethereal to snarl, singing, “My crystal breath shatters in you / The freak in my reflection sparkles into view.”

Deal’s full-length solo debut is over a decade in the making. The album’s first recorded songs date back to 2011, when the musician relocated to Los Angeles, and concluded in November 2022 with the late, legendary engineer Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago. Throughout the 11-year writing and recording process, Deal dipped into her past enlisting the help of Breeders from every era: Mando Lopez, twin sister Kelley Deal, Jim Macpherson, Britt Walford, Raymond McGinley (Teenage Fanclub), Jack Lawrence (Raconteurs) and Savages’ Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan. The album celebrates the storied career of an inimitable artist, from intimate familial anecdotes to tales of youthful insolence in a zigzagging narrative just as disordered and unfiltered as the Kim Deal we all know and adore.

Listen to “Crystal Breath” below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nobody Loves You More Artwork:



Nobody Loves You More Tracklist:

Nobody Loves You More

Coast

Crystal Breath

Are You Mine?

Disobedience

Wish I Was

Big Ben Beat

Bats in the Afternoon Sky

Summerland

Come Running

A Good Time Pushed