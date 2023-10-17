Mannequin Pussy Announces New Album I Got Heaven

Philadelphia punk rockers Mannequin Pussy have announced their fourth full length album, set to release on March 1, 2024 via Epitaph Records. I Got Heaven promises to take you from heaven to hell and then back again, with swirling synths giving way to abrasive, punky distortion. To commemorate the announcement, the group has released single “I Don’t Know You,” a follow-up to the electrifying title track “I Got Heaven.” “I Don’t Know You” is a gradual but searing number. The dreamy synths that open the track are pulled to Earth by folksy strings and lightly crashing cymbals. “I know a of things,” vocalist Marisa Dabice sings. “But I don’t know you.”

Of the newly released track, Dabice says: “This is simply a song about having a crush. About the excitement and playful fantasy that can come from meeting someone unexpectedly at a festival, or on the street, or in line at the grocery store. You don’t know when you’ll see them again but the rush of their possibility lingers, making you yearn to know more about them.” And just like the thrill of infatuation, the melodies of “I Don’t Know You” rise and fall; Mannequin Pussy brings them to a heavy, droning intensity, before eventually letting them fizzle out at the track’s swirling end.

Watch the music video for “I Don’t Know You” and check out the I Got Heaven artwork and tracklist below.

I Got Heaven Artwork:



I Got Heaven Tracklist:

I Got Heaven

Loud Bark

Nothing Like

I Don’t Know You

Sometimes

Ok? Ok! Ok? Ok!

Softly

Of Her

Aching

Split Me Open