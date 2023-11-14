The MerleFest 2024 Lineup Has Been Announced

MerleFest is returning to Wilkesboro, North Carolina next year for another massive installment of the beloved weekend event. From April 25 through 28 on the campus of Wilkes Community College, a few dozen acts will take the stage. Headliners include Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, the Teskey Brothers and Nickel Creek. Other confirmed artists on the lineup card include Sam Bush. Jim Lauderdale, Willi Carlisle, Alexa Rose, Adeem the Artist, Buffalo Nichols, Carol Rifkin and The Sensational Barnes Brothers.

The full MerleFest lineup can be found here and you can find more information about ticketing, seating, camping, parking and more here. Previous MerleFest headliners include, in 2023, The Avett Brothers and Maren Morris and. in 2021, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson and Mavis Staples.