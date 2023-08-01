Mutual Benefit Releases “Wasteland Companions”

Jordan Lee, better known as Mutual Benefit, has revealed the latest track off his forthcoming LP Growing at the Edges, out October 6 via Transgressive. “Wasteland Companions” leans heavily into its own lush instrumentals, swirly and saxophonic. It’s replete with xylophones, violins, drums and dreamy piano, Lee’s light voice riding atop the gentle multi-part wave of his backing track as it flows and ebbs.

The track traces growth out of death, a theme Lee has been driven toward on his new record. “We’re at this point in time where there are so many ‘wastelands’ because value has been taken from so many places, so many art forms,” he explains. “I was thinking about the growth that’s happening right on the edge of that wasteland, and how that, to me, is the most beautiful and interesting area. That’s where important things are going to happen.”

Check out the official visualizer for “Wasteland Companions” below.