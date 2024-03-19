PREMIERE: Pokey LaFarge Releases New Single “One You, One Me”

Today, St. Louis singer-songwriter Pokey LaFarge has released the latest single from his forthcoming album, Rhumba Country. The record is set to release on May 10 via New West Records, and “One You, One Me” follows lead track “Sister Andre.” “One You, One Me” is quintessential Pokey, as he merges doo-wop hijinks with mid-century country sensibilities. It contrasts the summery soul of “Sister Andre” with a more brooding, time-worn distinction while remaining all rich and vibrant all the same.

“Summertime love song. Longing for a getaway or a remembrance of a honeymoon. When it was Cocktail hour. Swim trunks beneath a linen suit. A sweet drink with spicy food. Hotel house band in paradise. An understanding that with all we have, we have more than we deserve so we rejoice and sing in gratitude,” LaFarge says of the song.

Watch the music video for “One You, One Me” below.