R.E.M. Announce 25th Anniversary Edition of Up

On November 10, R.E.M. will unveil a special 25th anniversary edition of their best-selling 1998 album Up via Craft Recordings. The newly remastered and expanded reissue will boast a never-before-heard 11-song set from the band’s Party of Five taping in 1999, along with detailed liner notes, new interviews with the band, HD-restored music videos and rare performance footage.

To kick off the celebration, R.E.M. have offered a remastered version of “Daysleeper,” along with a performance of the song from the “Party of Five” taping. “The intersection of visual and musical art is always interesting, so it was cool to be a part of TV,” bassist Mike Mills says.

