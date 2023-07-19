Rebounder Unveils New Single “Library”

Emergent New York indie band Rebounder have released the second single off their forthcoming EP Sundress Songs, out September 22. Following “Disco Ball Soul” is “Library”, which features Purr. It’s a Strokes-y, Vampire Weekend-esque celebration of sunshine and summer, and the way the season can make us feel immortally young. At its core, “Library” is a love song mussed by the shrugging nonchalance of your 20s; a jangly testament to the way these things never seem to work out. “Our guitarist Zack’s mom says it’s her favorite in the set,” says frontman Dylan Chenfeld. “Before we knew it, it had turned into a real family affair. Be like Zack’s mom.”

Watch the music video for “Library” here.