2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions Announced: Cher, Dave Matthews Band, A Tribe Called Quest & More to Be Enshrined

Tonight, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2024 inductees. Those voted in include Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Cher, A Tribe Called Quest and Mary J. Blige, along with Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Foreigner, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield to be honored also. As well, Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton are due to receive this year’s Musical Influence Award and entertainment producer Suzanne de Passe will presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year’s inductees were chosen by a voting body of more than 1,000 international artists, historians and music industry notables. As always, to be eligible each nominee’s first recording must be at least 25 years old.

Osbourne was inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, and Cher has finally secured induction after becoming eligible in 1991. Buffett’s recognition comes on the heels of his death last September, while MC5 founder Wayne Kramer passed away this February.

Finalists Oasis, Mariah Carey, Sade, Jane’s Addiction, Sinead O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Eric B. & Rakim will be eligible again next year and could very well be in voting contention once again.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony will happen on Sunday, October 19th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio and be streamed live on Disney+.