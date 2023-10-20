PREMIERE: Shower Curtain Unveil New Single “Edgar”

New York City shoegaze quartet Shower Curtain are back with their first single in more than two years. As an awaited follow-up to their 2021 EP Something Instead, “Edgar” is a beautiful, intoxicating drone of wailing, hymn-like guitars and an immense wall of distortion. At the center of it all is Victoria Winter’s vocals, which pull in all melodies that surround her. Inspired by her cat’s health complications, the track examines the anxieties of grief we haven’t yet lived through. “Edgar” is a gorgeous, reflective arc of survival and loss and hope.

Winter says about “Edgar”: “The song carries a build on the process of grief and terminal illness after my cat was diagnosed with an autoimmune virus and cancer. It oscillates between a slow burn and an observation, but then quickly becomes extreme anxiety and desperation. For the video, I wanted to do something that was not an obvious representation of what the song is about; a night chase that feels serious but silly at the same time. I think Nikos and I did a really great job at brainstorming what those energies could look like.”

“Victoria’s songwriting is powered by simple yet transcendent melodies and ‘Edgar’ exemplifies her ability to transplant the emotions driving the song into the heart of the listener more than any previous installment in the Shower Curtain discography,” guitarist and collaborator Ethan Williams adds.

Watch the music video for “Edgar” below.