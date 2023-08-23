Soccer Mommy Announces Covers EP, Releases “I’m Only Me When I’m With You”

Sophia Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy, has announced Karaoke Night today, an EP of popular song renditions out September 22 via Loma Vista. Accompanying the announcement, she’s released her take on Taylor Swift’s, “I’m Only Me When I’m With You,” a beloved cut from the pop icon’s 2006 debut album. The track is stickier and sulkier in Allison’s signature ’90s-reminiscent vocal style, with a focus on drums and negative sonic space. She previously released a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun” which will also feature on the upcoming EP, alongside tracks by R.E.M., Pavement and Slowdive.

Check out the official audio for “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” below.