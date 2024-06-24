SOPHIE’s Self-Titled Final Album to Be Released Posthumously on September 27

Today, it was announced that the final album from the late-visionary and electro-pop pioneer SOPHIE has an official release date. Co-produced with Benny Long, SOPHIE will arrive on September 27 via Transgressive Records and Future Classic. The LP, the presumed follow-up to her groundbreaking, ceiling-shattering OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES, was nearly completed when SOPHIE passed away suddenly in January 2021. In the years since, it has been “lovingly finalized by those who hold her closest.” The news broke this afternoon alongside the release of “Reason Why,” which features Kim Petras and BC Kingdom.

“This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision, eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasizing contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of,” SOPHIE’s family said in a statement.

Listen to “Reason Why” and check out the SOPHIE album artwork below.