SPELLLING Releases “Hard To Please (Reprise)”

SPELLLING has released her newest single from forthcoming LP SPELLLING & The Mystery School, out August 25 via Sacred Bones. “Hard to Please (Reprise)” is a rich, lush love song whose R’n’B-tinged veins stretch wide into a fertile violin-led instrumental array. The song is sweet and sad, a mourning dirge for a relationship bound to end. SPELLLING’s ethereal vocals float above and around the orchestral backing track in the familiar croon of the lovelorn, culminating in the lyrical centerpiece: “I love to love, but my baby loves to fly,” which she carries to cinematic vocal heights.

Listen to “Hard to Please (Reprise)” below.