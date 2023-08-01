Spirit of the Beehive Announce i’m so lucky EP

Philadelphia trio SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE are returning with i’m so lucky, their first project since their revered 2021 album ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH. i’m so lucky is set to release in full on September 1 via Saddle Creek. To kick off the festivities, the trio has unveiled two singles, “tapeworm” and “natural devotion.” “tapeworm” is a haunting, brash and glitchy fusion of great hardcore and alt-rock, while “natural devotion 2” is more a subdued and accessible quasi-ballad that pairs Rivka Ravede’s angelic harmonies with Zack Schwartz’s dense, John Cale-like vocal metronome.

Check out the music video for both tracks and the i’m so lucky artwork and tracklist below.

i’m so lucky Artwork:



i’m so lucky Tracklist:

human debenture

really happening

tapeworm

natural devotion 2