PREMIERE: Sun Room Unveils New Song “At Least I Tried”

SoCal’s Sun Room just dropped their blazing new single, “At Least I Tried,” the title track off their upcoming EP, and a slew of tour dates to catch them on this fall. The surf rockers teamed up with Zac Carper of FIDLAR for the track, and you can hear Carper’s influence in the arrangement’s perfectly unpolished aesthetic. “At Least I Tried” follows the three-piece on a laughably disastrous week where they lose their keys, crash their car and get their van towed—something that seems to be an unfortunate recurrence for Sun Room. The two-and-a-half-minute screamer captures the chaos with its crushing drums and winding riffs, emphasizing the blasé mindset the band has leaned into when it comes to their misfortunes. It’s vibrant, rowdy and a hell lot of fun.

“”At Least I Tried” is a fast and loud song that pulls influence from the bands we grew up listening to in Southern California. We actually had this song produced by Zac Carper from FIDLAR which is one of our favorite bands and biggest influences growing up so we were stoked to work with him for this project,” frontman Luke Asgain said. “For us, this song feels like one that encompasses everything we are as a band—from the chaotic energy of the song to the lyrics about things going wrong, which we’ve experienced time and time again as a touring band, it feels like the perfect track to kick off this next project.”

Listen to “At Least I Tried” below.

Sun Room’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall %

10/06 – Washington D.C.@ 9:30 Club %

10/07 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes %

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts %

10/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater %

10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre %

10/13 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall %

10/14 – Surf City, NC @ Ocean Fest

11/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio #

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

11/04 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo #

11/07 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom #

11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand $

11/11 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic $

11/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre $

11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

11/15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall $

11/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst $

11/19 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater $

11/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues $

11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre $

% Sports Team

# Sarah & the Sundays

$ Surf Trash