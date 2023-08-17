Watch A24’s New Trailer for Stop Making Sense Restoration

Later this year, on September 11, A24 and the Talking Heads are coming together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s beloved concert film Stop Making Sense. In the decades since it happened, Stop Making Sense has widely been considered one of the very best of the genre, rivaling the likes of The Last Waltz and The Song Remains the Same.

A24 has completed a brand new, fully restored version of the film, and it will debut at IMAX theaters across the continent next month. Members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison will appear together for a post-screening Q&A with Spike Lee at the Toronto International Film Festival, marking the band’s first reunion since 2002, when they were elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The late director Jonathan Demme helmed Stop Making Sense 40 years ago, and his and the band’s original vision will finally arrive in the gigantic, crystalline way they’d initially hope for. Rhino Records will also release the full concert on vinyl and streaming services for the first time tomorrow, August 18. Watch A24’s trailer for Stop Making Sense below.

Revisit our list of the best concert films of all time here.