This is Lorelei Announces New Album, Box for Buddy, Box for Star

This is Lorelei, the solo project of Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos, has announced his upcoming album Box for Buddy, Box for Star and signing with Double Double Whammy. This will be Amos’ first traditional LP released under the moniker This is Lorelei, and it is set to arrive June 14. Box for Buddy, Box for Star ties together an eclectic blend of pop, electronic and country, all steeped in Amos’ brazen self-reflection.

Amos released a new single titled “Dancing In The Club” to accompany the album announcement. A bubbly, twinkling instrumental glides through the track under Amos’ slick, auto-tuned vocals. When discussing the single, Amos says it’s “a riff on the ‘playing the heel’ romantic fuck-up archetype—it was supposed to be a character study and I guess it is but it turns out the character was just me.”

Watch the music video for “Dancing In The Club” and check out the tracklist and artwork for Box for Buddy, Box for Star below.

Box for Buddy, Box for Star Artwork:

Box for Buddy, Box for Star Tracklist:

Angel’s Eye

Perfect Hand

I’m All Fucked Up

Dancing in the Club

My Boy Limbo

Where’s Your Love Now

Box for Buddy, Box for Star

A Song That Sings About You

Two Legs

An Extra Beat for You and Me