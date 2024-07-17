English singer-songwriter Zach Templar is back with his third single of 2024, “roses.” Following “navy” and “crimson,” “roses” is translucent beach-pop apt for as many long drives as it is a bubbling club. The Colombian-British up-and-comer has his finger on the pulse of timeless, easy-going rock hues. “roses” is the kind of song that would have thrived just as well 10 years ago as it does now, and Templar’s melancholic lyrics are camouflaged by his no-fuss guitar strokes.

“I wrote ‘roses’ as a plea to someone who’s giving nothing back to you, no matter how much you love them and how hard you try to engage with them,” says Templar. “When I was on my first tour this year bouncing between Leeds and Paris, I found myself going through the ups and downs that everyone talks about with tour life. I guess you could say I was in something of a heightened emotional state when I turned on the movie The Whale one night, and this one just poured out of me.” Templar will be making his debut North American headlining tour later this fall, with stops in LA, Chicago, Brooklyn and right here in Atlanta.

Listen to “roses” below.

Zach Templar’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

August 24, 2024 @ Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 25, 2024 @ Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

September 20, 2024 @ London, UK – Village Underground *

November 5, 2024 @ Seattle, WA – Barboza *

November 7, 2024 @ Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex *

November 9, 2024 @ Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge *

November 12, 2024 @ Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

November 13, 2024 @ Dallas, TX – Ruins *

November 15, 2024 @ Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen *

November 17, 2024 @ Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar *

November 19, 2024 @ Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right *

November 20, 2024 @ Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA *

November 22, 2024 @ Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Altar *

*Headlining