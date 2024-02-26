Delta Adds Second Eclipse Path-of-Totality Flight Due To Popular Demand

Get ready, stargazers: another total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States on April 8, just seven years after the last one. Of course, you don’t want to actually gaze at a solar eclipse, at least not if you enjoy having the sense of sight, but there are still ways to safely marvel at this usually rare celestial phenomenon. (It’s maybe been only seven years since the last one, but we won’t be getting another one ‘round these parts until 2044—assuming we even exist then.) Delta Airlines offers one such opportunity with their special eclipse flight, a second of which has been announced today, after the first one quickly sold out.

The first flight, from Austin to Detroit, sold out in under 24 hours. Due to that high demand, this second flight will also fly guests across the eclipse’s path-of-totality, taking off in Dallas-Fort Worth and landing in Detroit. DL1010 is scheduled to depart DFW at 12:30 p.m. CT on April 8 and will arrive in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET.

There are also five additional Delta flights that will cross part of the eclipse’s path, though are not dedicated to viewing the eclipse itself. The following flights will provide complimentary protective viewing glasses to view the eclipse when the paths cross:

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

Times are subject to change due to external factors such as the weather and air traffic control. Seats are sure to fill up fast, so if you want to see the cosmic ballet go on about as up close and personal as possible, book your flight over at delta.com.