Prime Video Welcomes Us to the End of the World in First Full Trailer for Fallout

Welcome to the apocalypse, folks!

Prime Video has just released the first full trailer for their highly anticipated survivalist adaptation Fallout, based on the immensely popular videogame franchise of the same name. The series marks just the latest videogame to TV adaptation in recent years, from varying ends of the quality spectrum—for every The Last of Us, it seems there are at least five Twisted Metals.

According to a press release, “Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.”

The trailer shows beautiful shots of a barren wasteland, horrifying creatures, and the shiny vaults Lucy once called home. Soundtracked by the classic “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” by The Ink Spots and featuring the haunting retrofuturism the Fallout franchise is known for, these fleeting glimpses of this post-apocalyptic world are confidence-inspiring, to say the least. Here’s hoping this series falls on The Last of Us‘ end of the videogame adaptation spectrum.

Also starring Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones, Fallout is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Check out the trailer below; all episodes premiere April 11th on Prime Video.

