Apple TV+ Ups the Ante in the For All Mankind Season 4 Trailer

Apple TV+ has revealed the first trailer for Season 4 of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series For All Mankind. By the end of Season 3, we were around halfway through the ’90s and, as revealed in the trailer, Season 4 takes place roughly 8 years later, in 2003. With the birth of a new millennium, there are also new goals in place. This time, the crew finds themselves on Mars, and a mysterious asteroid orbiting the planet appears to be the catalyst for the center of this season’s plot.

According to a press release, since the end of Season 3, “Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.”

The ensemble cast returning for Season 4 includes Joel Kinnaman (Edward Baldwin), Wrenn Schmidt (Margot Madison), Krys Marshall (Danielle Poole), Edi Gathegi (Dev Ayesa), Cynthy Wu (Kelly Baldwin), and Coral Peña (Aleida Rosales). They are joined by new series regulars Toby Kebbell (Servant), Tyner Rushing (The Terminal List), Daniel Stern (Shrill), and Svetlana Efremova (The Americans).

For All Mankind comes from creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein.

Watch the trailer below; the new season of For All Mankind begins streaming on November 10th, on Apple TV.

