The Trio Goes Hollywood in Season 4 Trailer for Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is back, baby! And, this time, the trio is headed to Hollywood.

Everyone’s favorite crime-solving, podcast-recording trio is back once again for another late-summer mystery to usher in the cosy fall vibes we’ve all been craving (or, at least, I’ve been craving). Season 4 of Hulu’s delightful hit Only Murders picks up directly in the aftermath of Season 3, which saw fan-favorite Sazz (Jane Lynch) shot in Charles’ (Steve Martin) apartment. But besides this troubling new mystery, Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles are whisked to Hollywood at the behest of a major studio wanting to fast-track a movie adaptation of their podcast.

Joined by Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis (playing themselves preparing to play Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, respectively), and guest stars Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Meryl Streep, Molly Shannon, and series regular Michael Cyril Creighton, the trio have their work cut out for them in their attempts to track down Sazz’s killer as the spotlight shines brightly on their work.

The trailer features a glimpse of the series’ signature humor, with a number of laugh-out-loud gags and sneak peeks at the star-studded line-up that will grace our screens every week.

Watch the trailer below; Only Murders in the Building premieres Tuesday, August 27th on Hulu.

